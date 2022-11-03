World Cup ticket to death

The company Bhogendra worked for, IMAR Trading and Construction, is among the developers of a mammoth 470,000 m2 hotel and shopping mall complex in downtown Doha.

– Bhogendra was on the second floor. He collapsed on the stairs on the way down to the first floor, writes HR manager Bassel Fakhreddine in IMAR in an email to VG.

He states that Bhogendra was quickly taken to hospital, but that his life could not be saved.

The police were on the scene, investigated the incident and concluded that the death was not work-related, writes IMAR to VG.

According to the HR manager, Bhogendra earned NOK 2,400 a month.

The employer has now paid compensation to the family, although the company is not obliged to do so, since the death is defined as «natural».

The compensation is NOK 8,750 (approx 850 USD), the company states.

The UN agency ILO, which works in Qatar in collaboration with the authorities, confirms that falls from heights are the most common cause of death at workplaces in Qatar.

– Construction work is dangerous here, as everywhere else. This is where we see the most serious injuries. It is a big problem and we are concerned about it, says Max Tuñón, ILO's head in Qatar, to VG.

The conditions for Migrant workers have gotten better in recent years, he claims:

It has become easier to change employers. The authorities have established labor courts. And the minimum wage is now written into the law.

Many employers fight against this. Strong forces in Qatar are working for a reversal, state both the ILO and Amnesty to VG.

– It is a completely different world after the changes in the law. But there is still a bit left to be done, says Max Tuñón.

For twelve years, Qatar has been preparing for the football World Cup. The country's goal is to shine before the whole world.

– No other country has come so far with a working life reform in such a short time, the authorities recently stated, adding:

– The authorities are committed to working constructively with international partners and critics to continue to improve conditions for all migrant workers in Qatar.

Back in Nepal sits Bhogendra Mochi's family.

They have lost a father and a husband.

Gone is also a stable income and faith in the future.

– Within a year, I also have to travel abroad. Whether I'm scared or not doesn't matter, says Raj (18).

– I have no choice, says the son.