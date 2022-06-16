Dette er Manchester Citys første motstander

Erling Braut Haaland (21) kan komme til å få sin Premier League-debut mot West Ham den 7. august.

I HIMMELBLÅTT: Erling Braut Haaland.

Det er nemlig Manchester Citys første motstander i sesongen 2022/23.

– Ikke noe lett sted å komme for Manchester City. Det er ingen «walk in the park» for Guardiola og Haaland å komme til West Ham, sier Viaplays Ørjan Bjørnstad i VGTVs sending.

Martin Ødegaard og Arsenal sesongåpner mot Crystal Palace (borte) allerede fredag den 5. august. Kristoffer Ajer og Brentford møter Newcastle borte den 6. august, mens Mohamed Elyounoussis Southampton starter borte mot Tottenham. Leeds møter Wolverhampton hjemme.

Ligamesteren møter ingen av «de seks store» i de seks første kampene. Her er Manchester Ciyts program:

7. august: West Ham (borte).

13. august: Bournemouth (hjemme).

20. august: Newcastle (borte).

27. august: Crystal Palace (hjemme).

31. august: Nottingham Forest (hjemme).

3. september: Aston Villa (borte).

Manchester City og Liverpool var i særklasse sist sesong - med de himmelblå ett poeng foran de rødkledde til slutt.

– Jeg har vanskelig for å se at noen vil kjempe med Manchester City og Liverpool, sier Ørjan Bjørnstad.

– Arsenal, Tottenham og Chelsea har ressursene til å ta opp kampen, selv om det ser ut til å stå mellom Liverpool og Manchester City, sier hans kollega Kasper Wikestad på VGTV.

Liverpools seks første kamper:

6. august: Fulham (borte).

13. august: Crystal Palace (hjemme).

20. august: Manchester United (borte).

27. august: Bournemouth (hjemme).

31. august: Newcastle (hjemme).

3. september: Everton (borte).

Manchester Uniteds seks første kamper:

7. august: Brighton (hjemme).

13. august: Brentford (borte).

20. august: Liverpool (hjemme).

27. august: Southampton (borte).

30. august: Leicester (borte).

3. september: Arsenal (hjemme).

Viaplay overtar

Viaplay overtar nå rettighetene til engelsk fotball i Norge. Kanalen V4 bytter navn til TV3+, og der vil det som hovedregel bli sendt én kamp åpent i hver serierunde - med en av de «seks store»-klubbene; Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea og Tottenham.

Hovedkanalen blir V Sport Premier League, der det vil være sending 24/7. I tillegg kommer fire andre premium-kanaler, og samtlige 380 ligakamper sendes på strømmetjenesten Viaplay.

Premier League varer helt til slutten av mai denne sesongen - som er avbrutt av fotball-VM i november/desember. Det gjør også at juleprogrammet ikke blir like omfattende som det pleier.

Hele terminlisten Premier League 2022/23:

Hvis ikke annet står, så går kampene kl. 16:00 norsk tid, 15:00 engelsk tid. Kamper kan bli flyttet, melder Premier League.

Fredag 5. august:

21:00 Crystal Palace-Arsenal.

Lørdag 6. august:

13:30 Fulham-Liverpool.

AFC Bournemouth-Aston Villa.

Leeds-Wolves.

Leicester-Brentford.

Newcastle-Nottingham Forest.

Spurs-Southampton.

18:30 Everton-Chelsea.

Søndag 7. august:

15:00: Manchester United-Brighton.

17:30: West Ham-Manchester City.

Lørdag 13. august:

Arsenal-Leicester.

Aston Villa-Everton.

Brentford-Man Utd.

Brighton-Newcastle.

Chelsea-Spurs.

Liverpool-Crystal Palace.

Man City-AFC Bournemouth.

Nottingham Forest-West Ham.

Southampton-Leeds.

Wolves-Fulham.

Lørdag 20. august:

AFC Bournemouth-Arsenal.

Crystal Palace-Aston Villa.

Everton-Nottingham Forest.

Fulham-Brentford.

Leeds-Chelsea.

Leicester-Southampton.

Man Utd-Liverpool.

Newcastle-Man City.

Spurs-Wolves.

West Ham-Brighton.

Lørdag 27. august:

Arsenal-Fulham.

Aston Villa-West Ham.

Brentford-Everton.

Brighton-Leeds.

Chelsea-Leicester.

Liverpool-AFC Bournemouth.

Man City-Crystal Palace.

Nottingham Forest-Spurs.

Southampton-Man Utd.

Wolves-Newcastle.

Tirsdag 30. august:

20:45: AFC Bournemouth-Wolves.

20:45: Arsenal-Aston Villa.

20:45: Fulham-Brighton.

20:45: Leeds- Everton.

20:45: Leicester-Man Utd.

20:45: West Ham-Spurs.

21:00: Crystal Palace-Brentford.

Onsdag 31. august:

20:45: Southampton-Chelsea.

21:00: Liverpool-Newcastle.

21:00: Man City-Nottingham Forest.

Lørdag 3. september:

Aston Villa-Man City.

Brentford-Leeds.

Brighton-Leicester.

Chelsea-West Ham.

Everton-Liverpool.

Man Utd-Arsenal.

Newcastle-Crystal Palace.

Nottingham Forest-AFC Bournemouth.

Spurs-Fulham.

Wolves-Southampton.

Lørdag 10. september:

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton

Arsenal v Everton

Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Fulham v Chelsea

Leeds v Nottingham Forest

Leicester v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Wolves

Man City v Spurs

Southampton v Brentford

West Ham v Newcastle

Lørdag 17. september:

Aston Villa v Southampton

Brentford v Arsenal

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v Liverpool

Everton v West Ham

Man Utd v Leeds

Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest v Fulham

Spurs v Leicester

Wolves v Man City

Lørdag 1. oktober:

AFC Bournemouth v Brentford

Arsenal v Spurs

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Fulham v Newcastle

Leeds v Aston Villa

Leicester v Nottingham Forest

Liverpool v Brighton

Man City v Man Utd

Southampton v Everton

West Ham v Wolves

Lørdag 8. oktober:

AFC Bournemouth v Leicester

Arsenal v Liverpool

Brighton v Spurs

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Leeds

Everton v Man Utd

Man City v Southampton

Newcastle v Brentford

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

West Ham v Fulham

Lørdag 15. oktober:

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Brentford v Brighton

Fulham v AFC Bournemouth

Leeds v Arsenal

Leicester v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Man City

Man Utd v Newcastle

Southampton v West Ham

Spurs v Everton

Wolves v Nottingham Forest

Tirsdag 18. oktober:

20:45 AFC Bournemouth v Southampton

20:45 Arsenal v Man City

20:45 Brentford v Chelsea

20:45 Brighton v Nottingham Forest

20:45 Fulham v Aston Villa

20:45 Leicester v Leeds

21:00 Crystal Palace v Wolves

Lørdag 19. oktober:

20:45 Newcastle v Everton

21:00 Liverpool v West Ham

21:00 Man Utd v Spurs

Lørdag 22. oktober:

Aston Villa v Brentford

Chelsea v Man Utd

Everton v Crystal Palace

Leeds v Fulham

Man City v Brighton

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

Southampton v Arsenal

Spurs v Newcastle

West Ham v AFC Bournemouth

Wolves v Leicester

Lørdag 29. oktober:

AFC Bournemouth v Spurs

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Brentford v Wolves

Brighton v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Fulham v Everton

Leicester v Man City

Liverpool v Leeds

Man Utd v West Ham

Newcastle v Aston Villa

Lørdag 5. november:

Aston Villa v Man Utd

Chelsea v Arsenal

Everton v Leicester

Leeds v AFC Bournemouth

Man City v Fulham

Nottingham Forest v Brentford

Southampton v Newcastle

Spurs v Liverpool

West Ham v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Brighton

Lørdag 12. november:

AFC Bournemouth v Everton

Brighton v Aston Villa

Fulham v Man Utd

Liverpool v Southampton

Man City v Brentford

Newcastle v Chelsea

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace

Spurs v Leeds

West Ham v Leicester

Wolves v Arsenal

Mandag 26. desember:

Arsenal v West Ham

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Brentford v Spurs

Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Everton v Wolves

Leeds v Man City

Leicester v Newcastle

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest

Southampton v Brighton

Lørdag 31. desember:

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Brighton v Arsenal

Fulham v Southampton

Liverpool v Leicester

Man City v Everton

Newcastle v Leeds

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

Spurs v Aston Villa

West Ham v Brentford

Wolves v Man Utd

Mandag 2. januar:

Arsenal v Newcastle

Aston Villa v Wolves

Brentford v Liverpool

Chelsea v Man City

Crystal Palace v Spurs

Everton v Brighton

Leeds v West Ham

Leicester v Fulham

Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth

Southampton v Nottingham Forest

Lørdag 14. januar:

Aston Villa v Leeds

Brentford v AFC Bournemouth

Brighton v Liverpool

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Man Utd v Man City

Newcastle v Fulham

Nottingham Forest v Leicester

Spurs v Arsenal

Wolves v West Ham

Lørdag 21. januar:

AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest

Arsenal v Man Utd

Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Fulham v Spurs

Leeds v Brentford

Leicester v Brighton

Liverpool v Chelsea

Man City v Wolves

Southampton v Aston Villa

West Ham v Everton

Lørdag 4. februar:

Aston Villa v Leicester

Brentford v Southampton

Brighton v AFC Bournemouth

Chelsea v Fulham

Everton v Arsenal

Man Utd v Crystal Palace

Newcastle v West Ham

Nottingham Forest v Leeds

Spurs v Man City

Wolves v Liverpool

Lørdag 11. februar:

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle

Arsenal v Brentford

Crystal Palace v Brighton

Fulham v Nottingham Forest

Leeds v Man Utd

Leicester v Spurs

Liverpool v Everton

Man City v Aston Villa

Southampton v Wolves

West Ham v Chelsea

Lørdag 18. februar:

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Brentford v Crystal Palace

Brighton v Fulham

Chelsea v Southampton

Everton v Leeds

Man Utd v Leicester

Newcastle v Liverpool

Nottingham Forest v Man City

Spurs v West Ham

Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

Lørdag 25. februar:

AFC Bournemouth v Man City

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v Aston Villa

Fulham v Wolves

Leeds v Southampton

Leicester v Arsenal

Man Utd v Brentford

Newcastle v Brighton

Spurs v Chelsea

West Ham v Nottingham Forest

Lørdag 4. mars:

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Brentford v Fulham

Brighton v West Ham

Chelsea v Leeds

Liverpool v Man Utd

Man City v Newcastle

Nottingham Forest v Everton

Southampton v Leicester

Wolves v Spurs

Lørdag 11. mars:

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v Man City

Everton v Brentford

Fulham v Arsenal

Leeds v Brighton

Leicester v Chelsea

Man Utd v Southampton

Newcastle v Wolves

Spurs v Nottingham Forest

West Ham v Aston Villa

Lørdag 18. mars:

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth

Brentford v Leicester

Brighton v Man Utd

Chelsea v Everton

Liverpool v Fulham

Man City v West Ham

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle

Southampton v Spurs

Wolves v Leeds

Lørdag 1. april:

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham

Arsenal v Leeds

Brighton v Brentford

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Leicester

Everton v Spurs

Man City v Liverpool

Newcastle v Man Utd

Nottingham Forest v Wolves

West Ham v Southampton

Lørdag 8. april:

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

Brentford v Newcastle

Fulham v West Ham

Leeds v Crystal Palace

Leicester v AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool v Arsenal

Man Utd v Everton

Southampton v Man City

Spurs v Brighton

Wolves v Chelsea

Lørdag 15. april:

Aston Villa v Newcastle

Chelsea v Brighton

Everton v Fulham

Leeds v Liverpool

Man City v Leicester

Nottingham Forest v Man Utd

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Spurs v AFC Bournemouth

West Ham v Arsenal

Wolves v Brentford

Lørdag 22. april:

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham

Arsenal v Southampton

Brentford v Aston Villa

Brighton v Man City

Crystal Palace v Everton

Fulham v Leeds

Leicester v Wolves

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

Man Utd v Chelsea

Newcastle v Spurs

Tirsdag 25. april:

20:45 Everton v Newcastle

20:45 Leeds v Leicester

20:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton

20:45 Spurs v Man Utd

20:45 West Ham v Liverpool

20:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace

21:00 Aston Villa v Fulham

Onsdag 26. april:

20:45 Chelsea v Brentford

20:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth

21:00 Man City v Arsenal

Lørdag 29. april:

AFC Bournemouth v Leeds

Arsenal v Chelsea

Brentford v Nottingham Forest

Brighton v Wolves

Crystal Palace v West Ham

Fulham v Man City

Leicester v Everton

Liverpool v Spurs

Man Utd v Aston Villa

Newcastle v Southampton

Lørdag 6. mai:

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea

Brighton v Everton

Fulham v Leicester

Liverpool v Brentford

Man City v Leeds

Newcastle v Arsenal

Nottingham Forest v Southampton

Spurs v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Man Utd

Wolves v Aston Villa

Lørdag 13. mai:

Arsenal v Brighton

Aston Villa v Spurs

Brentford v West Ham

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

Everton v Man City

Leeds v Newcastle

Leicester v Liverpool

Man Utd v Wolves

Southampton v Fulham

Lørdag 20. mai:

AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd

Brighton v Southampton

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Man City v Chelsea

Newcastle v Leicester

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Spurs v Brentford

West Ham v Leeds

Wolves v Everton

Søndag 28. mai:

16:00 Arsenal v Wolves

16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton

16:00 Brentford v Man City

16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle

16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth

16:00 Leeds v Spurs

16:00 Leicester v West Ham

16:00 Man Utd v Fulham

16:00 Southampton v Liverpool

