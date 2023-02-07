DIVERSITY IN ALL THE CLASSROOMS: The school at Sandsli is crucial for the international workforce. Les hele

International school puts Bergen on the map

The International School of Bergen views cultural differences as a source of new knowledge. With its 35 nationalities, the school at Sandsli is a miniature world of its own.

Teacher Christy Dayhoff from the USA strolls around the schoolyard of the International School of Bergen at Sandsli. The play and laughter are loose among the students who are out getting some fresh air during their recess.

- She’s not strict, but very good at teaching us new things, one of the students shouts.

- Thank you very much, Christy replies and smiles, before she says:

- I really enjoy being a teacher at this school, and I love the city of Bergen. Both students and teachers give so much of themselves that it’s a pleasure to go to work every day.

Relocated to Bergen

The International School of Bergen (ISB) was established in 1975 to provide the children of foreign oil workers with good schooling. Since then, the school has become absolutely crucial for the best minds from abroad to come to Bergen to work, study and research.

Indian Sushma Grellscheid and her German husband David, are both researchers at the University of Bergen. They came to the city in 2018.

- Why did you leave the UK?

- Mostly because of Brexit, Sushma replies and explains that it was an EU-financed research project that originally brought her to Bergen for a short visit three years ago. Shortly after the visit, the married couple both got jobs at the university.

But they would never have chosen to settle in Bergen without good schooling for their son Ravi.

- Our son's education was actually a big concern for us.

Today, Sushma sits on the school board at ISB.

- What is so good about ISB in your opinion?

- An international environment, a good teaching plan, and good relationships between teachers and students, she says and adds:

- And that the school actually listens to us parents.

- More independent

Her son Ravi is in eighth grade. He has settled in well and built a lot of new friendships through school and extracurricular activities.

- I have Swedish, Norwegian, Russian and British friends here. I practice Judo in my spare time and play the trombone. I’m really happy here, Ravi says and smiles.

There is a big difference between the school system in Great Britain and Norway, he explains.

- Students in Norway are more independent than in Great Britain. The teachers here trust us more and involve us in the lessons, which makes me learn better.

Open Day on February 15th

Want to see what ISB looks like on the inside? On February 15th 2023, ISB will be hosting an Open Day where visitors will be given a guided tour of the school by ISB’s principals and director.

Facts INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF BERGEN Number of students: 200

Students aged 1-16 years old

On average 15 students in each class

34 different nationalities

Lesson plans are based on International Baccalaureate

Established in 1975

Moved to a new location on Sandsli in August 2019

Principal: Viki Stiebert

A source of new knowledge

At ISB there are over 40 employees that keep the wheels turning. They consist of teachers that speak Norwegian, English and French.

- We are not a competitor to the Norwegian school system, says principal and ISB Director, Viki Stiebert. She emphasizes:

- We are a supplement with an international fundamental philosophy. But we have the same strict curriculum demands and follow the Education Act as other schools.

International School of Bergen cultivates diversity through committed students and teachers that represent 35 nationalities.

- We are all different, but at the same time we cultivate a strong community. The differences between us is a new source of knowledge, instead of a source of conflict, Stiebert explains, before she adds:

- We strongly believe that students with multicultural skills have an advantage when it comes to their educational and career choices further down the line.

Diversity in practice

In one of the classrooms, a group of fourth graders sits with VR glasses in front of their eyes. World religions are on the schedule.

- Oh, look! I can walk through the gate, exclaims nine-year-old Navya with both hands safely placed on the VR glasses.

- It’s the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem you’re seeing, the teacher explains.

- The top is golden. I can see a few people in the square as well. It looks very beautiful, the nine-year-old says excitedly.

In addition to the digital teaching materials, the composition of students in the classrooms is a strength.

- This is diversity in practice. Many of the students have different religious backgrounds, and are more than eager to share their knowledge with each other, Stiebert says and continues:

- We know that students learn better when they are actively involved in the lessons. That is also part of our fundamental philosophy.



- A useful experience

A little further down the hallway we meet Marija. She was born in Norway but has lived many years in Serbia. Now she’s back in Bergen and is in the senior class in secondary school. Today she gave a presentation in front of her fellow students, in fluent English.

- I gave a presentation on my school project where I wrote about the positive sides of genetic modifications.

- Do you feel nervous when you speak in front of the class?

- Not really. I have done it so many times that I don’t get nervous anymore. It wasn’t like that a few years ago, but practice makes perfect, she says before she says:

- It’s nice that we have to start giving presentations early. This experience will be very useful when I get a job one day.

New school building

The International School of Bergen moved into modern buildings at Sandsli in 2019.

- Here we have a good indoor climate and teaching environment. We are very pleased, says principal Stiebert, who praises the close cooperation with Bergen municipality.

- Without the municipality, none of this would have happened. Now it’s a joy to show prospective students and teachers around the campus.

ISB has a kindergarten, primary school and secondary school. The school is also surrounded by a fenced-in play area for the little ones, a ball pit and green lungs.

- It is important that the students also have room to express themselves outside the classroom. That makes the students more focused and motivated to learn.

Came home

Teacher Christy Dayhoff continues her round in the schoolyard. She is originally from the Midwest in the USA and has strong ties to Vestlandet.

- My grandparents were Norwegian immigrants. They were actually born in Bergen, she says excitedly.

- And how cool is that? It is a bit of a coincidence that I ended up here, but it gives an extra dimension that I now work in the same city that my grandparents left in favor of the United States.

- Are you back home for good?

- It’s quite possible that I am, she says in English, even though she works on her Norwegian accent as often as she can.

- Everything will fall into place eventually. I just have to get better at practicing my Norwegian, she says and laughs.